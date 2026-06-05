Stockton police arrest suspect in deadly shooting along railroad tracks late last month

An arrest was made on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting last weekend in Stockton, police said on Friday.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on May 30 along the railroad tracks north of Swain Road. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 46-year-old Christopher Butler of Stockton.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Andres Lepe, was arrested on Saturday in North Stockton, police said. He was booked into jail for homicide.

A motive in the shooting is unknown at this time.