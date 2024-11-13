Stockton home break-in caught on doorbell camera, suspects at-large

STOCKTON -- A Stockton home was burglarized by a group of at least four men, police say, and the family watched as their break-in played out on their doorbell camera.

On Monday, before 8:30 p.m., Stockton police officers responded to a neighborhood near Hammer Lane for reports of a break-in. The call to 911 was made by the family when they realized their home was the target.

Officers arrived along with the department's helicopter, but police say the group was already gone when the home was surrounded.

The family shared an image with CBS13, which was also shared with police, of what is believed to be the getaway vehicle — an older model black 4-door sedan.

The family shared this image from security cameras at their home of an older model black 4-door sedan, confirmed by Stockton Police to be the suspected getaway car. Obtained by CBS13

The video, shared with CBS13 by the homeowner, shows one man in a mask and gloves approach the door, ring the doorbell, then cover the camera for a few seconds. When he removes his hand, two other men approach the door and the first man begins kicking it to get inside. When the door doesn't budge, efforts turn to the glass window, and when it breaks, four men enter the home.

At least one of the suspects appears to have a gun, based on the footage.

"Me and my family, we're still traumatized. We're still shocked this even happened." said one of the family members who lives at the home. She spoke to CBS13 but did not want to share her name or show her face because the suspects are still outstanding.

The family member told CBS13 they received a notification that there was motion at their front door. When they checked, they saw the break-in happen in real-time.

"My mom was just trying to keep me and my little sister calm in the moment," the family member said.

The family told CBS13 that the suspects stole jewelry, including her mother's wedding ring, and purses.

They hope that by sharing the video, someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stockton police or submit tips anonymously through Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.