Stockton grandmother's car lit on fire by suspected arsonist, officials say

A car fire is under investigation in Stockton after a homeowner captured a masked person on a bicycle lighting her car on fire this week.

The car, parked along Hammer Lane outside of her home near Cesar Chavez High School and Panella Park, was lit up in broad daylight.

Mary Guillen, the owner, said she was at home that afternoon when she heard a "boom" outside.

"I opened the gate, I saw my car on fire... is that my car burning? The first thing I could think was getting the water hose," said Guillen.

She said she attempted to fight the fire, calling for help from any neighbors until one arrived. They called the fire department and Guillen said she was in a state of shock.

"I always call it my little blue car, the first car I ever owned in my name. I've almost paid for it." said Guillen.

Video from her security cameras shows a masked person on a bicycle ride up next to her car. Moments later, smoke is seen coming from the gas tank side of the vehicle.

The person seen on camera was gone by the time the fire department arrived.

Stockton police told CBS News Sacramento they cannot provide any specifics as the case is under investigation. They have not confirmed a suspect's identity or whether the person in the video is a serial arsonist.