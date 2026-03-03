2 men sentenced to decades to life for deadly Stockton gang shooting

Two men convicted in a deadly gang-related ambush in the California city of Stockton have been sentenced to decades in state prison.

Dominique Naylor and Jeffery Stewart were sentenced in San Joaquin County Superior Court for their roles in a 2023 shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured, the county District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday. Naylor was sentenced to 100 years to life in state prison, while Stewart received a sentence of 80 years to life.

The sentencing follows a jury verdict in November 2025 that found both men guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Prosecutors said the violence stemmed from a retaliatory gang attack tied to a rivalry between the Sutter Street Crips, of which Naylor and Stewart are associates, and the Norteño criminal street gang.

According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2023, at a home on East Flora Street in Stockton. Officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to reports of a person shot and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.

Naylor and Stewart forced their way into the home while armed with firearms as part of a planned attack targeting rival gang members.

Four people were inside the residence at the time. Prosecutors said the suspects assaulted the occupants before Stewart opened fire inside a small bedroom, fatally shooting 23-year-old Daniel Juarez in the face while he slept in a recliner. A second victim was struck multiple times by gunfire and suffered serious injuries.

Detectives later identified Naylor and Stewart as suspects in the shooting. Naylor, who was 28 at the time of his arrest, was taken into custody first. Stewart, then 23, was arrested days later and booked on homicide, attempted homicide and related charges.

"These sentences send a clear message: if you bring violence into our neighborhoods, you will spend the rest of your life paying for it," District Attorney Ron Freitas said in a statement. "We will continue to aggressively prosecute gang-driven violence and stand with the victims and families whose lives are forever changed."