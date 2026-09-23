10 arrested, 75 guns seized in months-long Stockton gang crackdown

A months-long crackdown targeting alleged gang violence and drug activity in Stockton has resulted in 10 arrests and about 75 firearms being taken off the streets, officials announced on Wednesday.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Sparkplug, also comes as Stockton police investigate a number of violent crimes in the city. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said investigators believe there may be connections between the operation and some recent homicides, though those links remain under investigation.

"We do believe there are some connections based on the operation that was conducted," McFadden said. "Again, it's ongoing investigations, and we'll have updates accordingly."

10 arrested, 4 federally charged

Operation Sparkplug involved local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and focused on members of the VMS criminal street gang, officials said.

Investigators accused those targeted in the operation of selling illegal firearms and drugs, as well as being involved in shootings and robberies.

"The criminal activity uncovered during this investigation was not isolated, nor was it random," San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said. "It was pervasive. It was coordinated."

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the operation, while four face federal gun trafficking charges.

U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said investigators determined the defendants "sold more than 37 firearms," including machine gun conversion devices.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said about 75 firearms have been seized as part of the operation, including 15 taken off the streets Wednesday.

Operation launched after spike in violence

McFadden said Stockton police launched Operation Sparkplug in response to a significant increase in violence during June.

During that month, the Stockton Police Department investigated seven homicides and eight nonfatal shootings, he said.

The operation has raised questions about whether the people arrested or the guns seized could be connected to other deadly violence in Stockton.

Despite the spike in violence during June, overall homicides in Stockton were down through August compared with the same period last year.

The city reported 20 homicides through August, compared with 26 during the same period in 2025.

Stockton mass shooting remains unsolved

Authorities also said Operation Sparkplug is not currently connected to the Stockton mass shooting, which remains unsolved nearly 10 months later.

Freitas said investigators continue to work the case.

"Obviously, we would like to have this solved as quickly as possible, but we have to do our investigations professionally, and we have to do them diligently," Freitas said.

Authorities have not released additional details about what specific homicides may be connected to Operation Sparkplug.