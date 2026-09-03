Investigation into former licensed Stockton gun dealer leads to seizure of hundreds of guns

A formerly licensed gun dealer in Stockton was arrested when an investigation found he never paid the owners the proceeds of the guns he accepted on consignment, police said.

Joseph Gogna, 33, is a former licensed firearms dealer who operated a gun business. Police said he accepted guns on consignment and allegedly failed to give owners the proceeds after the guns were sold.

In other cases, the guns were allegedly transferred, sold or taken without the owners' consent and knowledge.

Police searched his home, saying that they discovered about 440 guns, including 20 assault weapons and two machine guns. Stolen guns, ammunition, magazines and four suppressors were also recovered.

About 6 pounds of marijuana, dozens of grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and more than $7,000 in cash were found, police said.

Gogna was prohibited from possessing guns, police said. He was charged with multiple firearms violations, possession of controlled substances and child endangerment.