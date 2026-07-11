Arrests made in Stockton connected to federal takedown targeting international crime networks

A major federal takedown targeting international crime networks has reached into Northern California, as federal prosecutors say they have charged dozens of people connected to three India-based organized crime groups.

The gang is accused of drug trafficking, extortion, and violence in California. The operation led to arrests across the world, including Stockton.

The operation, called Hard Ball, led to 24 arrests worldwide and dozens of search warrants in California.

Federal prosecutors said the case targets three India-based organized crime groups accused of racketeering, extortion, drug trafficking, and violent crimes.

"These criminal organizations have engaged in widespread violence. Including targeted killings, extortions, and kidnappings," said Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. Attorney.

Investigators said the groups also moved large amounts of illegal drugs across international borders.

"The organizations have flooded communities around the country with massive quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine," Essayli said.

In Northern California, federal agents executed 23 search warrants in the Sacramento area. One of the defendants named in the indictment is 22-year-old Gurlal Singh of Stockton.

Prosecutors allege Singh was part of the Bhagwanpuria criminal enterprise, a group accused of extortion, drug trafficking, weapons offenses, and other crimes.

A Sikh advocacy group says the FBI warned a Sacramento-based Khalistan referendum organizer that there was an active and credible threat to his life from one of these criminal networks.

"You can see this is an international drug and organized crime operation," Essayli said.

In 2024, a man in Yolo County believed he was targeted by a criminal enterprise for being an activist. The FBI has not confirmed that the shooting was linked to these operations.