Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run near Stockton that killed bicyclist and 2 dogs

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month that killed a bicyclist and his two dogs in the Stockton area, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on June 27 along westbound Eight Mile Road, east of Interstate 5.

The California Highway Patrol's Stockton office said the victim was riding a bicycle while pulling a shopping cart used as a trailer and was accompanied by his two dogs when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The driver fled the scene, and the bicyclist and both dogs died from their injuries, officials said.

Investigators later identified the suspect vehicle as a silver or light gray 2011-2015 Ford Explorer and soon after identified the driver.

On Tuesday, investigators located the vehicle, which the CHP said showed clear signs of being involved in the crash. The SUV was impounded as evidence.

California Highway Patrol

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Larry Page, who was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.

Page is being held on $180,000 bail and is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Thursday.