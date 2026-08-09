Stockton crews find 2 people dead after construction trench collapses

The Stockton Fire Department said two bodies were recovered from a construction trench that collapsed on Saturday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., crews were called to the 7900 block of North El Dorado Street for a report of a trench collapsing with two people trapped.

Rescue crews worked for hours, alongside Public Works, to safely access the two people from the 10-foot-deep trench. The two people were eventually recovered but declared dead at the scene.

A construction trench, 10 feet deep, collapsed in Stockton and trapped two people. Crews worked for hours to reach them, but they were declared dead at the scene. Stockton Fire Department

The incident remains under investigation.