Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton crews find 2 people dead after construction trench collapses

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

The Stockton Fire Department said two bodies were recovered from a construction trench that collapsed on Saturday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., crews were called to the 7900 block of North El Dorado Street for a report of a trench collapsing with two people trapped.

Rescue crews worked for hours, alongside Public Works, to safely access the two people from the 10-foot-deep trench. The two people were eventually recovered but declared dead at the scene.

Deadly Stockton Trench Collapse
A construction trench, 10 feet deep, collapsed in Stockton and trapped two people. Crews worked for hours to reach them, but they were declared dead at the scene. Stockton Fire Department

The incident remains under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue