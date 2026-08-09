Stockton crews find 2 people dead after construction trench collapses
The Stockton Fire Department said two bodies were recovered from a construction trench that collapsed on Saturday morning.
Around 5:15 a.m., crews were called to the 7900 block of North El Dorado Street for a report of a trench collapsing with two people trapped.
Rescue crews worked for hours, alongside Public Works, to safely access the two people from the 10-foot-deep trench. The two people were eventually recovered but declared dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.