3 homicides, 24 hours: Stockton community focusing on positives after violent weekend

STOCKTON - Stockton police have made no arrests after multiple deadly shootings on Saturday. The crime hit close to home for many, but it came as the community was coming together for sporting events like the Stockton Kings playoff game.

"This is something that is positive and these are the things the community should focus on," said Lauren Sage who lives in Stockton.

Sage was out with her family at the ballpark on Sunday as others filed into the Adventist Health Arena to root on the hometown team.

"I think it's just great because for him growing up in this area it's just good for me that there are just great things for you to come out and do out here," said Jennifer Pool, who lives in Stockton.

Police have been busy this weekend trying to crack the three cases.

Multiple people were wounded and three men, 19, one in his 20s and one in his 30s were shot and killed at separate scenes.

CBS13 was out there on Saturday as investigators laid evidence markers and caution tape at every scene, spanning from north to south Stockton.

"We've got a lot of questions, so our detectives are going to be working hard to get those answers," said Stockton Police Officer David Scott.

Police do not believe any of the three homicides that happened within 24 hours are connected, but Scott said solving each case will be a test to detectives and the community.

People have been met with a mixture of emotions between the violent crimes and civic pride.

"A lot of our violence is targeted here in Stockton," said Sage. "These are typically safe places and we go in with positive minds."

Officer Scott said a 19-year-old woman who was also shot in one of these incidents over the weekend is still in critical condition.

If you know anything about the shootings, call Stockton PD or you can leave an anonymous tip through Stockton Crime Stoppers.