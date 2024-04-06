2 hospitalized as police investigate if Stockton shooting, pursuit are related

STOCKTON - Two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds as police said they are investigating if a shooting and pursuit in Stockton are related.

The Stockton Police Department learned multiple shots were fired around 2:37 p.m. on the 800 block of Astor Drive.

At the scene, police said a man was found shot and was taken to the hospital. His latest condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were in a pursuit around the same time near West Lane and Alpine Avenue.

The pursuit ended near California Street and Harding Way. The driver and multiple passengers were detained.

Police said one of the passengers, a man, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. His latest condition is unknown.

Police said it appears that the pursuit is related to the shooting, but it's still under investigation. The intersection of West Lane and Alpine Avenue is about three miles south of Astor Drive.