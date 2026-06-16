Woman dies in Stockton shooting on W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

An investigation is underway in Stockton after a woman was found fatally shot late Monday night.

Stockton police said officers responded to the 600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near a Burger King restaurant, around 11 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, first responders found a woman who had been shot.

Scene of the shooting investigation. It's unclear if the shooting actually occurred at Burger King, but officers were investigating the area in and around the restaurant.

Medics took the woman to the hospital, but police later learned she had died. Her name has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives.