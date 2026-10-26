3 suspects arrested in Stockton street robbery, shooting

Three people were arrested in Stockton following an armed robbery and shooting in the city's Seaport District on Sunday evening.

Stockton police said a 27-year-old man was walking in the area of Colorado and Flint avenues at about 10:15 p.m. when he was approached by a person who pulled a gun on him and demanded his property. After the victim complied, he fled and the gunman fired a shot at the victim, however he was not hit, police said.

Officers who responded located the suspected gunman and two other suspects standing in front of a home. Police said officers found a firearm on one of the suspects and after conducting a search, officers also found the victim's property and other illegal firearms.

The three suspects were identified as Saience Vanhsy, 36, Jim Vanhsy, 40, and Ronny Kouiyoth, 39. They were arrested and booked on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and weapons charges.