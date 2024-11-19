Stockton airport adds Denver flights, hoping to bolster travel

STOCKTON — Stockton's airport just added a new city to the list of travel destinations as Allegiant Air will now fly passengers to and from Denver, Colorado.

Allegiant is the only passenger airline that flies in and out of Stockton Airport. Airport director Richard Sokol said that bringing these Denver flights into this airport could be big for the future.

"This airport only serves 6% of the mark it should because of the lack of seats," Sokol said.

Sokol has been director of the Stockton Municipal Airport for the past year and a half. He has a vision for it, knowing that with more destinations, they can attract more people to fly out of Stockton.

"There are over a million customers between Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties," Sokol said. "There are at least 2,200 airline passengers every day within 35 miles of this airport that are using other airports."

Sokol said that less parking hassle, no long TSA lines, and cheaper flights are what make it attractive — especially as families taxi into the Central Valley.

The population of San Joaquin County in particular continues to grow.

"People are moving east out of the bay and they're moving towards us. We recognize that," Sokol said. "The demographics are changing."

Prior to this announcement, the county had already granted $26 million to improve parking and the infrastructure the airport already has to hopefully handle more traffic.

"We believe this airport is a diamond in the rough," Sokol said. "And it can play a much bigger role in the strength of the economy of Stockton and San Joaquin County."

What's next after Denver?

Sokol said the airport will continue looking to add routes to other major cities.

"Our next priority is Los Angeles," he said. "Then, we've got some priorities after that."

Sokol added that after this announcement of adding Denver flights, other airlines are already reaching out.