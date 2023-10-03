Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks gets her own Barbie doll

Mattel is honoring singer Stevie Nicks with her own Barbie doll.

Mattel designed the doll to channel Nicks as she appears on the cover of Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album "Rumours." The cover shows Nicks dressed in one of her "Rhiannon" outfits, named for the song off the band's 1975 self-titled album that Nicks said was about a Welsh witch.

"When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face," Nicks wrote on social media. "What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart."

The doll, set to be released on Nov. 10, is already sold out. But it's been in the works for months, the singer said.

Nicks showed off "Stevie Barbie" on stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, videos posted on social media showed. She held up the doll and showed off her "fabulous boots."

Stevie Nicks showing off her Barbie doll at Madison Square Garden on October 1, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA

The singer loaned the dress and boots she wore on the "Rumours" cover to Mattel so they could be used as a reference during the doll's creation, designer Bill Greening said.

"As in the hit song Rhiannon, Stevie looks ready to take to the sky like a bird in flight with her flowing chiffon statement sleeves," Mattel wrote in its description of the $55 doll. "Stevie's bewitching look is finished with her signature golden moon necklace, tall black boots, and a tambourine with cascading ribbons."

Mattel has also made dolls for musical icons Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Elton John and Tina Turner.