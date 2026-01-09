Stanislaus County road to close for up to 2 years as expressway construction continues

Terminal Avenue in Stanislaus County will close to through traffic starting Monday as construction continues on the North County Corridor Project, county officials said.

The closure will affect Terminal Avenue between Townsend Avenue and Claribel Road. Drivers will no longer be able to travel straight through the corridor, though county leaders say local access will remain available for people who live or work in the area.

Stanislaus County Public Works Director David Lehman said the closure is necessary to allow crews to safely complete a major phase of construction.

"We're building three bridges, and there's just a lot of things going on, so Terminal has to be closed to safely accomplish the work," Lehman said.

The work includes construction of grade-separated bridges over Terminal Avenue and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks, as well as other infrastructure tied to the future North County Corridor expressway.

The North County Corridor is planned as a four-lane, access-controlled expressway designed to improve east-west travel through Stanislaus County. Phase 1 of the project includes a new interchange at Roselle Avenue, new bridges, and frontage roads intended to maintain access to nearby properties.

County officials say the Terminal Avenue closure is expected to last up to two years, though they are hopeful construction could be completed sooner.

Drivers are being directed to use Claus Road or Oakdale Road as alternate routes during the closure.

Lehman said Roselle Avenue, which has been closed for construction, is expected to reopen this summer. The new Claribel Road bridge is scheduled to open by the end of 2026, with Phase 1 of the North County Corridor project expected to open to traffic in early 2028.

Construction updates and detour information are available on the North County Corridor Phase 1 project website.