Stanislaus County crash leaves Patterson man dead, 3 others injured

A Patterson man died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Modesto on Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:51 p.m. at Paradise and Shiloh roads, about eight miles west of Modesto.

CHP said a 29-year-old Patterson man was driving a Toyota pickup truck east on Paradise Road when it crashed into a Rivian SUV turning left onto southbound Shiloh Road.

The Toyota driver died at the scene. His passenger, a 32-year-old Patterson man, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A 16-year-old Patterson boy driving the Rivian and his 38-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were also taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the Rivian turned in front of the approaching Toyota, which was traveling about 55 mph. The investigation remains ongoing.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, CHP said. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have contributed to the crash.

The intersection remained closed for about three hours while officers investigated.