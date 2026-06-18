Advocates say budget for Stanislaus Animal Services Agency doesn't address root of crisis

A nearly $7 million budget was approved for the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, but some say the money still doesn't address the root of the crisis.

The advocates say the crisis is spay and neuter, rescue access and animals being euthanized.

In February, people gave input on what they wanted to see from the SASA.

The Low-Cost Love Clinic lost its grant in 2020. Now, the clinic only sees about one to three animals per month.

While that budget was approved, not everyone was happy with where each dollar went.

The Joint Powers Authority approved the 2026-27 Stanislaus County Animal Services budget, a $6.8 million spending plan that is about 3% more than last year.

But not before neighbors and advocates from across the state shared frustrations.

The budget shows salaries and benefits going up more than $300,000 and services and supplies going down nearly $200,000.

A low-cost clinic and trap-neuter-release services for strays were two services people here ranked as the highest priority.

The agency's budget states that this plan maintains essential services and that additional programming needs will be revisited.

Another hot topic is safety tags.

"If we tag a dog, we get seven days," said Paula Nourse, who runs a nonprofit out of Idaho.

Nourse said safety tags are used to mark an animal that may be set for euthanasia so a nonprofit has time to line up transport, a foster, or an adopter.

She and other nonprofits accuse SASA of suspending rescues from using those tags.

Lily Yapp, the director of the SASA, said that is not true.

"No rescues have been suspended," Yapp said.

Instead, she said the issue comes down to tagging privileges.

"There are tagging rights that we have considered suspending privileges for tagging is ultimately for logistics," Yapp said.

While the future of affordable care, spay and neuter and stray support remains unclear, Yapp said her mission is clear.

"My goal walking in, and my goal now is to make a difference," Yapp said.

The JPA says they'll host another meeting in July regarding those safety tags and review.