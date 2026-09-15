Spider-Man brings smiles to Northern California children battling serious illnesses

Anyone fighting a serious illness knows the battle can be exhausting and daunting.

For children facing cancer and other serious medical conditions, a hospital stay can be especially difficult. But at hospitals across Northern California, one familiar superhero is helping bring some joy to kids who need it most.

It may not be who you expect to see stepping off an elevator at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.

Not Batman. Not Superman. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Ricky Mena, the man behind the mask, has spent more than a decade visiting children in hospitals and their homes, bringing jokes, encouragement and a little superhero magic to families going through difficult times.

During a recent visit at Kaiser Permanente Roseville, Mena knocked on patients' doors and greeted them with the same question: "How's it going? Can I come in?"

One of his patients was teenager Flynn Green, who was quick to test his Spider-Man knowledge.

Mena asked Green to identify which Spider-Man suit he was wearing, narrowing it down by asking which movies he had seen.

Green got it right: Mena was wearing the suit from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

For Mena, the superhero visits grew out of a desire to do something meaningful for others.

He said he had a dream that pushed him to do more with his life and help people. He bought a Spider-Man suit and soon realized the character was a natural fit.

"I used to draw him when I was a kid, and I didn't know why," Mena said. "I liked all his positions and poses, and it's been a dream come true to be him in the eyes of so many kids."

It's been more than 10 years since Mena began making his visits. Child life specialists at hospitals often reach out to arrange appearances, including at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.

Mena estimates he has met more than 15,000 children. His Spider-Man visits have expanded beyond California to nearly every state and even overseas to England.

No matter where he goes, Mena said the mission is the same: bring some happiness to children and families during a difficult time.

"I have become part of a team here with child life specialists," Mena said. "There are all kinds of support. I think what I do is more medicine for the soul, so they know they're not alone, not on an island."

Doctors and hospital staff say that emotional support can make a meaningful difference for patients and their families.

"It is not fun to be in the hospital, so we try to do lots of things to make it easier," said Dr. Zoey Goore. "Laughter and ways to improve spirits help improve the healing process. A visit from Spider-Man makes a huge difference."

For Green, the visit offered a welcome break from the hospital routine.

"I feel like I didn't get into superheroes until recently," he said.

Now, Spider-Man has a new fan.

Green hopes to become a chef one day, and Mena encouraged him to keep pursuing that dream.

Mena founded the nonprofit Heart of a Hero, which is supported by donations and has become his full-time job. He now makes visits nearly every day of the week and stays connected with some patients through social media, sometimes returning when families ask for another visit.

Some patients have told him his visit was the best day of their life.

While childhood cancer survival rates have improved significantly over the years, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among children in the United States. More than 40 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each day, according to the American Cancer Society.