Southbound Highway 99 closed Elk Grove due to jackknifed big rig

All southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed in Elk Grove due to a jackknifed big rig Monday night, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near Laguna Boulevard, with the big rig blocking all lanes, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

All vehicles were being diverted off the highway at Laguna Boulevard, Caltrans said.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.

There was no estimated time for the highway to reopen.