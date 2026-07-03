Man dies at South Yuba State Park after being pulled out of river

A 22-year-old man died on Wednesday after being pulled out of a river at South Yuba State Park in Nevada County.

Park visitors rescued the man from the river, and California State Park Peace Officers attempted CPR until additional medical personnel arrived.

The patient was transported by ground ambulance as lifesaving efforts ensued, but State Park officials later found that the victim had been pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man.

There is no additional information about the suspect's name or cause of death at this time.