2 south Sacramento homes damaged after fire spreads between properties

Two homes in south Sacramento were damaged Tuesday morning in a fire that appears to have started between the properties.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. along Sky Parkway near North Parkway.

Sacramento Fire crews arrived to find a tree, fence and two houses on fire. Firefighters said the flames spread into both homes, though the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Structures on Fire:



5000 block of Sky Pkwy



Crews arrived to a tree, fence and two houses on fire. It appears the fire started in between the two houses and spread inside to both of them. A person was assessed on scene and refused transport. Unknown on the cause. pic.twitter.com/0A3YLajqgV — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 11, 2026

Investigators have not determined what started the fire.

One person was evaluated at the scene for injuries but declined medical transport, firefighters said.