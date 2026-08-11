2 south Sacramento homes damaged after fire spreads between properties
Two homes in south Sacramento were damaged Tuesday morning in a fire that appears to have started between the properties.
The fire was reported around 11 a.m. along Sky Parkway near North Parkway.
Sacramento Fire crews arrived to find a tree, fence and two houses on fire. Firefighters said the flames spread into both homes, though the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.
Investigators have not determined what started the fire.
One person was evaluated at the scene for injuries but declined medical transport, firefighters said.