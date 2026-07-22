South Sacramento hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead after being dragged several blocks

A person died after being struck and dragged several blocks by a vehicle that left the scene in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Prentiss Drive near Burdette Drive and Houston Avenue, just off 47th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.

CHP said its preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was turning left onto Houston Avenue when it struck the victim. Investigators believe the vehicle dragged the person for several blocks before driving away.

The victim suffered fatal injuries. Authorities have not released their name or age.

Investigators are searching for a 2016 to 2018 Nissan Altima believed to have been involved.