Sonora man arrested after allegedly killing dog in his care, dumping body in dumpster

A Sonora man was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty this week after a dog was found dead in a dumpster with signs it had been hurt, police said.

Sonora police said officers were called to Pesce Way just before 7 p.m. on July 20 after someone reported finding the animal. Police recovered the dog and began investigating how it died.

Investigators learned the dog had been left in the care of 33-year-old Lukas William Clark, who was staying at the owner's home while the owner was away receiving extended medical care.

Witness statements and other evidence indicated the dog was killed during the early morning hours of July 19, police said. It appears the dog's body was allegedly placed in the dumpster around 3 a.m. that day.

Police later arrested Clark without incident on West Jackson Street and booked him into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of felony animal cruelty causing death.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sonora police at 209-532-8141.

Sonora is in Tuolumne County in the Sierra Nevada foothills, roughly 70 miles east of Stockton.