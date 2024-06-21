Some evacuation orders downgraded for Colusa County's Sites Fire

COLUSA COUNTY – Officials downgraded most evacuation orders to warnings on Friday that were issued due to the Sites Fire in Colusa County.

An evacuation order still remains for Sites Lodoga Road from Sites to Lodoga.

Colusa County Sheriff's Office downgraded the following evacuation orders to warnings:

Leesville Lodoga Road to Leesville

Leesville Road to Huffmaster Road

Huffmaster Road to Sites

Leesville Road to Antelope Valley Ranch and north from Antelope Valley Ranch

The evacuation warnings no longer in effect are as follows:

South of Leesville Road along Bear Valley Road to Highway 20

Highway 20 East to Leesville Road Mandatory

Hard road closures remain at the following:

Sites Lodoga Road at Sites

Bear Valley Road at Brim Road

Lodoga Stonyford Road at Leesville.

The Sites Fire began Monday and was contained at 25% and 19,195 acres as of Friday, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said it's concerned about temperatures reaching 100 degrees across lower elevations and low relative humidity.

They will continue to reinforce control lines.