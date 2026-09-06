2 dead in Solano County crash along Interstate 80 over Labor Day weekend

Two people from Solano County died in a crash on Interstate 80 near the Highway 113 interchange on Sunday, authorities said.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a report that a vehicle heading east on I-80 drove off the road near the Highway 113 interchange.

Officers said the 2011 black Infiniti FX35 crashed into an embankment on the right shoulder.

The driver, a 56-year-old woman from Dixon, died at the scene, the CHP said. The passenger, a 65-year-old man from Vacaville, died while en route to the hospital.

The identification of the two has not been released.

A witness reported the driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel before the crash, officers said. It's unknown if DUI was a factor and the crash remains under investigation.