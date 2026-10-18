Solano Community College to temporarily close Fairfield campus due to power outage

Solano Community College announced Sunday night that its Fairfield campus would be closed on Monday, Oct. 19, due to an unexpected power outage. All in-person classes have been canceled for the day, and business offices will also be closed.

The college said that deans and facilities staff should still report to the campus, which is located on Suisun Valley Road. Students are advised to check their Solano email and Canvas portal for communication from professors regarding instruction.

The college said that Early College High School, a specialized program for high school students to earn college credits, would remain open. The program is hosted at the Fairfield campus under the umbrella of Rodriguez High School.

The college said an update would be provided by 3 p.m. on Monday.