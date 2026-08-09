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Yuba County Smith Fire 100% contained after prompting evacuations near Loma Rica

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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The Smith Fire in Yuba County was fully contained Sunday afternoon after briefly prompting evacuation orders and warnings near Loma Rica.

Cal Fire said the fire was 100% contained as of 3:38 p.m.

The blaze broke out near Smith Road shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday and initially burned about 5 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

By 1:30 p.m., the fire had grown to about 18 acres with no containment.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation orders and warnings for parts of the area around 1:15 p.m. All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

No other details about the fire were immediately available.

Up-to-date information on the fire can be found on the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services' Facebook page and Cal Fire's incident page. A map of evacuation zones can be found on Zonehaven.

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