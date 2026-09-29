Small jet veers off runway at Auburn Municipal Airport

A small plane overran the runway while landing at Auburn Municipal Airport on Tuesday morning, airport officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Photos from the scene show the aircraft off the paved runway and partially down a grassy embankment near the airport.

Scene of the incident at the Auburn Airport. Travis Stelios/Viewer photo

Airport officials said the plane was coming in to land when it continued beyond the runway. It was not immediately clear what caused the overrun.

The airport is investigating the incident.

Auburn Municipal Airport is a city-owned general aviation airport about 35 miles northeast of Sacramento.