Northern California Sierra sees some early-season snow

The Sierra saw a little early-season snow Monday as tropical moisture moved across parts of the West.

Light snow fell across some higher elevations early in the morning, with Sierra-at-Tahoe reporting measurable snowfall and a light coating across parts of the resort.

Scattered rain and snow showers were expected to continue through the day, with snow levels staying above about 6,500 feet. Drivers heading over Sierra passes could encounter slick roads.

Most of the lingering moisture will remain east of the valley, though clouds and a few scattered showers could continue into Monday evening.

Sacramento and much of the valley will stay cool despite the sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. South Lake Tahoe and Truckee were expected to remain in the upper 40s.

Conditions begin drying out Tuesday, kicking off several days of sunshine and warmer temperatures. By Wednesday, valley highs could return to the 80s, with mid- to upper 80s possible by next weekend.