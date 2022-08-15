Watch CBS News
Shots fired, suspect barricaded in Modesto home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO – Police are trying to get a man who allegedly fired a gun in Modesto out of his home Monday morning.

The scene is along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.

Modesto police say they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home.

It's unclear if anyone has been hurt.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 10:24 AM

