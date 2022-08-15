Shots fired, suspect barricaded in Modesto home
MODESTO – Police are trying to get a man who allegedly fired a gun in Modesto out of his home Monday morning.
The scene is along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.
Modesto police say they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home.
It's unclear if anyone has been hurt.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.