2 shot during fight at Woodward Reservoir in Stanislaus County; suspect in custody

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday evening at Woodward Reservoir, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. to reports of a fight involving multiple people at the reservoir. While responding, deputies were notified that a firearm may have been involved, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined two people had been shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, though their conditions were not known.

The suspected gunman has been taken into custody, and deputies said there are no outstanding suspects.

Authorities said a continued law enforcement presence will remain at Woodward Reservoir as investigators process the scene. Portions of the park may have restricted access during the investigation.