Suspect in deadly shooting of Amazon driver on I-5 in Lathrop arraigned in court

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The man arrested for the deadly shooting of an Amazon delivery driver made his first appearance in the San Joaquin County courthouse on Tuesday.

Andrew Watson, 29, entered the courtroom in his orange jumpsuit. He only spoke when asked to by the judge responding mostly with "yes, sir" and "no, sir."

The prosecution is accusing Watson of the deadly shooting and crash of Amazon big rig driver Ilkhom Shodiev. It happened on a busy I-5 heading northbound in Lathrop on June 15.

In court Tuesday, Watson was read his constitutional rights, charges and appointed the public defender to represent him.

"It looks like your charge is one count of first-degree murder and there is an enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm," said Judge John R. Soldati. "That charge alone can carry up to 50 years to life in state prison."

The San Joaquin Chief Deputy District Attorney Mark Ott could not tell us if a gun was recovered or give a motive.

"I am not going to talk about motive or any of the facts of the case," said Ott. "There were a lot of cars on the road at the time. Trying to get those witnesses and evidence is always a challenge."

Ott said without the community's help, an arrest could not have happened. Authorities arrested Watson in a Manteca neighborhood on Saturday, June 24.

"There is a lot of evidence in the case," Ott said.

Testimonies from other drivers who were on the road, dash cam video from cars, nearby businesses weighing in are all evidence the district attorney's office is now going through and will be sharing with the defense.

"He was trying to work so hard to do truck driving and save some money and have a happy life later on with his family," said one of the victim's close family friends, Durkahksh Sheralieva.

CBS13 spoke with the wife and close family friends of the victim right after the accident. They said they are now glad the investigation is progressing as they plan a funeral.

Watson will be back in court on Tuesday, July 25 at 8:30 a.m. He is being held without bail.