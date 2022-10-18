Standoff unfolding in Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A standoff is unfolding in the Oak Park area of Sacramento.
The scene is along the 3900 block of 7th Avenue. According to authorities, around 4 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting. SWAT officers arrived at the scene and are attempting to convince the alleged shooter to surrender. There is police up at the end of street.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
