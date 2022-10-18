Watch CBS News
Standoff unfolding in Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A standoff is unfolding in the Oak Park area of Sacramento. 

The scene is along the 3900 block of 7th Avenue. According to authorities, around 4 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting. SWAT officers arrived at the scene and are attempting to convince the alleged shooter to surrender. There is police up at the end of street. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on October 17, 2022 / 6:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

