Shooting near West Sacramento homeless encampment injures 2

West Sacramento police said two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened near a homeless encampment Saturday.

The shooting happened near Village Parkway and Locks Drive, and two people were injured. Police said the two victims had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers found two suspects in the area, and police said the victims confirmed the identities of the two suspects.

Both were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Yolo County Jail.