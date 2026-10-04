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Shooting near West Sacramento homeless encampment injures 2

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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 West Sacramento police said two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened near a homeless encampment Saturday.

The shooting happened near Village Parkway and Locks Drive, and two people were injured. Police said the two victims had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers found two suspects in the area, and police said the victims confirmed the identities of the two suspects.

Both were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Yolo County Jail. 

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