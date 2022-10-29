Shooting investigation underway in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS - Sacramento County sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.

The incident happened Friday night in the area of Lenore Way and Polk Street, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Authorities say to expect the roads to be closed and detours to be in place. As a result, they are urging people to avoid the area.

The area of Shell Street and Jonko Avenue is also affected.

No further information has been released.

