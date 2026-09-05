Shooting in North Highlands injures 2

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., residents near the 4800 block of Orange Grove Avenue called 911 and reported hearing gunshots. The sheriff's office said one call they received reported that two people had been shot.

Deputies who got to the scene found both victims, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives investigating the shooting said the two victims were not cooperating, and the investigation is ongoing.