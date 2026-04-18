Multiple people shot at Howe Community Park in Sacramento County

Deputies are investigating after multiple people were shot at a park in the Arden-Arcade area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of the shooting at Howe Community Park.

The Sacrament Metropolitan Fire District also responded to the scene and said at least four people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The sheriff's office said there has not been an update on those conditions

Investigators said no information on a suspect was available at this time.

The incident remains under active investigation.