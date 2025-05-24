Rio Linda carjacking victim shot, passenger rescued after being taken

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested in connection to a shooting and carjacking on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting near Elkhorn and Marysville boulevards in Rio Linda.

The sheriff's office said a man was shot in the face and assaulted with a baseball bat at the location, and one of the suspects stole the man's car while a woman was still inside the vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle when the suspect abandoned it to run away, the sheriff's office said. The woman was found safe, and both suspects were arrested.

The victim is expected to survive.