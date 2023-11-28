Sheriff: California father allegedly complicit in daughter, 16, selling nude photos online

EL DORADO COUNTY – Detectives have arrested a California father who was allegedly complicit in a scheme that saw his underage daughter sell nude photos online.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says they started investigating the case in August.

As detectives and the High Tech Crimes Unit learned, a 16-year-old girl with a "very well known online presence on a variety of social media platforms" was allegedly selling illegal nude photos. She had managed to make about $40,000 in sales, detectives say.

Investigators also allege that the girl's father, identified as El Dorado County man Scott Davis, not only knew about the activity – he was allegedly complicit in the profit.

No further details about Davis' alleged involvement in the scheme have been released, but detectives served a search warrant at his residence on Nov. 15 and took him into custody.

Davis is now facing charges of sex trafficking, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and child abuse.