Sacramento VFW program trains service dogs to help veterans with PTSD

For veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, a service dog can provide more than companionship. At a Sacramento VFW post, a training program is helping veterans build life-changing bonds with dogs trained to support their needs.

Army veteran Charles Forbes said he developed PTSD after serving multiple tours in Iraq. He and his service dog, Raider, have been together for two and a half years.

Forbes said having Raider by his side has helped him feel more comfortable leaving home and navigating everyday situations.

"He's my best friend. We do everything together. I can have him sit and watch my back or put space between me and a person. It's a comfort. Life is much better with him."

Army veteran Baldwin Wong also credits his service dog, Vinnie, with helping him manage his symptoms, including night tremors.

Wong helped launch the service dog program at VFW Post 67 in Sacramento in 2018. The post now holds weekly training sessions, where veterans work with their dogs alongside experienced trainers.

K-9 trainer Jeannine March said the program looks for dogs that are attentive to their owners and responsive to commands.

"A dog that gives attention to their owner, follows a treat, is biddable — what we want and what we call it as dog trainers," March said.

Training can take one to two years, allowing each dog time to learn how to respond to its veteran's individual needs.

Forbes said Raider has even helped wake him up and assists when he becomes anxious.

"When I'm nervous, he'll distract me," he said.

So far, 20 dogs have graduated from the program. Others, including a puppy named Scuttles, are just beginning their training.

Wong said it's important for the public to remember that service dogs are working animals.

"Service dogs are working 24/7," he said, encouraging people to ask permission before petting one.

The program has worked with a variety of dog breeds, including animals from local shelters. Veterans pay a small fee to help cover training and testing costs, but the VFW works to keep the expense as low as possible.

Donations also help support the program.

More information about the service dog program, including how to contribute, is available through VFW Post 67 and its donations page.