Seniors on the Go will expand to Olivehurst after program sees success

Earlier this year, Seniors on the Go expanded to Marysville at the Tri-Counties Community Center, but the building was in major need of repairs. So just in time for winter, the roof was professionally patched on Tuesday.

The program has seen so much success that it's expanding even further.

"We had such a large family that I have a hard time cooking in small quantities, but when it comes to feeding 50 people? Hey, it's a breeze for me," said Peggy DeHaan, coordinator with Seniors on the Go Yuba County.

In less than a year, Seniors on the Go in Marysville has nearly doubled in size. DeHaan homecooks meals for more than 50 seniors at their monthly luncheon.

"Our point is to get the seniors out and socializing; they're our forgotten citizens in the community. And I am going to do my best to get them out and get them engaged," said DeHaan.

"The time is right because a lot of senior citizens can't go out at night. They don't drive anymore, so an afternoon or morning activity is wonderful for them," said Bettie Johnson, who lives in Marysville.

Nearly every Wednesday, there are different locations and activities around Yuba County for seniors to attend. But it all started in the foothills with Margaret Fowler.

"It's very successful, we have grown. What brings people here is the meal. Not just because it's free, but it's the meal, the connection and a place for them to feel safe and heard," said the founder of Seniors on the Go Foothills/Yuba County, Margaret Fowler.

"Hot meals around this town really aren't here that often," said Victoria Gillaspie, an unhoused senior.

This was Gillaspie's first time at the program. She says it was nice to feel a sense of belonging.

"They're doing an extra thought for the seniors in this town, they're struggling like myself, I'm sure. There's someone out there saying hey let's do something for these people and help them out some," she said.

The program is expanding to Olivehurst at the end of January. It'll be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the VFW.

"We already expect a very good turnout there," said Fowler. "We really need it down there because a lot of the seniors have been asking for that."

All of this is made possible through a grant from Yuba County Health and Human Services.

The monthly luncheons at the Tri-Counties Community Center will continue in Marysville thanks to much-needed repairs. The community center says the patched-up roof is just the beginning, and they have a plan in place to revamp the whole building.