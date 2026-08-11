Suspect in Fairfield graduation shooting to face further arraignment in Solano County court

The suspect in a shooting at a high school graduation ceremony in Fairfield will face further arraignment on Wednesday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said.

He was identified as 17-year-old Khare Clark. Authorities previously withheld the suspect's name because he is a minor. The DA's office said they will be seeking a transfer hearing to try the suspect as an adult in criminal court.

Clark was extradited to Solano County in late July. He appeared in Solano County Superior Court on July 28, where he was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two other firearms-related charges.

Investigators said that Clark fled to Texas after the shooting, where he was arrested on July 10 with help from the U.S. Marshals Service in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The shooting occurred on June 3 after Sem Yeto Continuation High School's graduation ceremony.

Graduate Jamario Baker, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. One child and two young adults were injured.