Second protest completely blocks Golden Gate Bridge traffic into and out of San Francisco

Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge has been shut down in both directions Monday morning as a group of protesters blocks southbound traffic midspan according to CHP.

The bridge protest was the second demonstration to impact traffic on Bay Area freeways. It was first reported shortly after 8 a.m., hours after a pro-Palestinian protest closed all lanes on I-880 in Oakland.

Southbound traffic on the span was at a standstill with traffic backing up through the Robin Williams Tunnel into Sausalito on southbound 101, CHP said.

There was also word from CHP that protesters were also trying to block traffic on the northbound side, though vehicles seemed to be getting across the span in that direction.

Chopper footage of the protest on the Golden Gate Bridge showed protesters with a banner that read "STOP THE WORLD FOR GAZA" across the southbound lanes. There was no traffic seen in the video moving in the northbound lanes.

While the protesters were only occupying southbound lanes on the bridge, CHP may have closed the northbound lanes as authorities attempt to clear the protest.

According to Bay City News Service, an additional protest is planned for noon at UN Plaza and Market and Hyde streets in San Francisco, by the Group Code Pink. An action by the A15Action group is also planned at 5:30 p.m. at the Tesla factory in Fremont.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as more information is confirmed.