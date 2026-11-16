CBS News Sacramento's Season of Giving is officially underway, bringing local businesses and community partners together to help make the holidays brighter for families in need.

CBS News Sacramento and Good Day are partnering with the United Way and several local businesses to collect donations for families across the area.

For Sacramento mother Shayaan Shelton and her two sons, Emmanuel, 9, and Benjamin, 15, that kind of support can make a meaningful difference.

Shelton enjoys spending time outdoors with her boys, whether they're playing tag at a local park or simply enjoying time together.

"They are full of life and energy and I love that," Shelton said.

But as the cost of everyday expenses continues to rise, finding room in the family budget for holiday extras can be difficult.

"We know with the rise in costs, families feel the pinch and the first thing that may go is holiday cheer for our younger community members," said Brandon Kisker with United Way California Capital Region.

That's where the Season of Giving comes in. Kisker said the program helps hundreds of families each year, providing support during a time when many are facing added financial pressure.

"This helps give us relief. We don't have to worry," Shelton said.

Kisker said the program also helps families feel supported by their community.

"Families that we serve with the Season of Giving holiday, they are extremely grateful. These folks tend to need some help. This kind of event is a great way to show the community and these folks and their families that they are not alone," Kisker said.

For Shelton and her sons, the assistance meant having food and gifts to enjoy together without worrying about the added expense.

"So they helped us with food and gifts. I cooked it, and we all enjoyed the food together. The time together, us having that family moment and not having to worry about prices, or asking Mom, ' Can we get this,' and me having to say no, so we didn't have to worry about anything," Shelton said.

Now, Shelton is hoping other families can experience that same sense of relief this holiday season.

The Season of Giving toy drive runs through Dec. 13. New toys, including gifts for teenagers, can be donated at participating Del Rio and Caraway locations, Pest Brothers, In-Shape Fitness locations and Great Clips.

Donations and assistance will be distributed to families during the United Way's Night of Giving event next month.