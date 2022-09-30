Watch CBS News
Search on for suspect after road rage shooting injures 1 in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in West Sacramento that led to a shooting Friday afternoon.

The scene is near Terminal Street and Industrial Boulevard.

West Sacramento police say one person was hurt in the shooting; that person is expected to survive. Exactly who was involved in the shooting has not been stated, but the scene is near the UPS Customer Center. 

Police are still trying to find the suspect. Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being.

No other details about the shooting have been released. 

