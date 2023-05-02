Search on for people who ran from crash near Lockeford; school on lockdown

LOCKEFORD – A school in the Central Valley was on lockdown as law enforcement officers looked for a group of people who ran from a car accident Tuesday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the incident started a little after 8 a.m.

🚨At approximately 8:15 am this morning, 3-4 individuals fled from a car accident wearing masks on Highway 88, near Locke Road in Lockeford. The school is on lock down.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence, please avoid the area. Call (209) 468- 4400 with any suspicious… — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) May 2, 2023

Deputies say 3-4 people fled from a crash on Highway 88, near Locke Road in the Lockeford community. The subjects were wearing masks, the sheriff's office says.

A heavy law enforcement presence is now in the area as a search continues for the subjects. Lockeford School, which is in the area, is on a lockdown due to the situation.

The Lodi Unified School District says all students and staff are safe.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is urged to call authorities at (209) 468-4400.