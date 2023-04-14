Watch CBS News
Search on for missing 9-year-old in West Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police are asking for help in finding a missing nine-year-old who was last seen Thursday night.

West Sacramento Police say Liliana Milner was last seen near the 1800 block of Rockrose Road around 9:40 pm. The child is believed to be on foot.

Milner was wearing a green hoodie and rainbow pajama pants.

Police consider Milner to be at-risk due to her age.

Anyone who sees Milner is urged to call West Sacramento police at (916) 372-3375. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 11:08 PM

