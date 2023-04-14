Search on for missing 9-year-old in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO – Police are asking for help in finding a missing nine-year-old who was last seen Thursday night.
West Sacramento Police say Liliana Milner was last seen near the 1800 block of Rockrose Road around 9:40 pm. The child is believed to be on foot.
Milner was wearing a green hoodie and rainbow pajama pants.
Police consider Milner to be at-risk due to her age.
Anyone who sees Milner is urged to call West Sacramento police at (916) 372-3375.
