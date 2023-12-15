Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for driver who took off from head-on crash in Sacramento County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ISLETON - Authorities are searching for a driver who took off from a head-on crash in Sacramento County Friday morning. 

Around 7:45 a.m., the River Delta Fire District said it was at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 12 near Terminous Road. 

Firefighters said one person was extricated from their vehicle and rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

The other person took off from the scene.

The CHP was at the scene and traffic controls were in place as crews investigated and cleared the scene. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 1:41 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.