Search on for driver who took off from head-on crash in Sacramento County

ISLETON - Authorities are searching for a driver who took off from a head-on crash in Sacramento County Friday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., the River Delta Fire District said it was at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 12 near Terminous Road.

Firefighters said one person was extricated from their vehicle and rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The other person took off from the scene.

The CHP was at the scene and traffic controls were in place as crews investigated and cleared the scene.