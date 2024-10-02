Watch CBS News
1 detained, 1 on the run after chase that started in Stockton and ended in Lodi

By Cecilio Padilla

Suspected driver detained, 1 on the loose after chase ends in crash in Lodi
LODI – Authorities continue a search for a passenger after detaining a suspected driver who took off after a chase and eventual crash in Lodi Wednesday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, around 9:40 a.m., their deputies started chasing a vehicle reported stolen near Hammer Lane and Etna Street in Stockton. 

Deputies chased the vehicle into Lodi, where the suspects crashed near Mills Avenue and Lake Street. 

Law enforcement officers were in the area of Mills and Ayers avenues, searching for two subjects who ran from the vehicle. By 11:30 a.m., deputies said the suspected driver was apprehended and the passenger was still on the run.

Police are urging residents in the area to stay inside.

No details about the two subjects have been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

