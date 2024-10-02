1 detained, 1 on the run after chase that started in Stockton and ended in Lodi

Suspected driver detained, 1 on the loose after chase ends in crash in Lodi

Suspected driver detained, 1 on the loose after chase ends in crash in Lodi

Suspected driver detained, 1 on the loose after chase ends in crash in Lodi

LODI – Authorities continue a search for a passenger after detaining a suspected driver who took off after a chase and eventual crash in Lodi Wednesday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, around 9:40 a.m., their deputies started chasing a vehicle reported stolen near Hammer Lane and Etna Street in Stockton.

Deputies chased the vehicle into Lodi, where the suspects crashed near Mills Avenue and Lake Street.

Law enforcement officers were in the area of Mills and Ayers avenues, searching for two subjects who ran from the vehicle. By 11:30 a.m., deputies said the suspected driver was apprehended and the passenger was still on the run.

An outside agency pursued a vehicle into Lodi, where it ultimately crashed and 2 occupants fled the scene. There is a... Posted by Lodi Police Department on Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Police are urging residents in the area to stay inside.

No details about the two subjects have been released.